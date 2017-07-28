BRIEF-Georgia Power finalizes new service agreement for Vogtle nuclear expansion

1 Min Read
July 28 (Reuters) - Georgia Power:
* Says scope of service agreement includes access to Westinghouse intellectual property needed for project
* Georgia power finalizes new service agreement for Vogtle nuclear expansion
* Says has finalized a new service agreement with Westinghouse for Vogtle nuclear expansion to be built in the u.s.
* Says under new service agreement, Southern Nuclear; Southern company's subsidiary, will oversee construction activities at site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: