BRIEF-Geox H1 EBITDA up at EUR 34.7 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - GEOX SPA:

* H1 NET REVENUES EUR 451.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 450.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 28,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 34.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES DOWN 0.6 PERCENT IN FIRST 29 WEEKS

* REGARDING 2017, EXPECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN TOP LINE AND AN INCREASE OF PROFITABILITY COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* THE WHOLESALE CHANNEL IS EXPECTED TO RECORD "MID SINGLE DIGIT" GROWTH FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR

* EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE LEVELS OF PROFITABILITY IN 2017 IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS EVEN IF "CHALLENGING"