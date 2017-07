July 3 (Reuters) - GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP GMBH & CO KGAA

* German Startups Group Gmbh & Co. Kgaa: Successful Exit of German Startups Group With Its Focus Investment Delivery Hero Ag

* Proceeds of Roughly 1.7 Million Euros

* COMPARED TO ITS ACQUISITION COSTS, GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP ACHIEVES CAPITAL GAINS OF CA. 1.3 MILLION EUROS