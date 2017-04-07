BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co Kgaa:
* Will sell its shares in a holding of particular significance to company to two financial investors and thus realise proceeds of just under one million euros
* Consulted major shareholders of German Startups Group declined to sell their shares at an inquired price of 2.40 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Blackrock says shareholder proposal on production of annual report on some trade association & lobbying expenditures not approved at meeting - SEC filing