BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 Gerresheimer
* 2016 revenues 1.38 billion eur
* 2016 adjusted Ebitda 307.8 million eur
* Says proposes dividend of 1.05 eur per share for 2016
* Says expects around 1.43 billion eur sales in 2017, around 320 million eur adjusted Ebitda
* Says targets around 23 percent adjusted Ebitda margin for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: