* GERRY WEBER CLOSES H1 IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND IS THUS PERFORMING TO PLAN

* H1 OPERATING RESULT OF EUR 6.0 MILLION FULLY IN LINE WITH PROJECTIONS FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2016/17 (1 NOVEMBER 2016 TO 30 APRIL 2017), CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF GERRY WEBER GROUP WERE DOWN BY A MODERATE 3.6% ON SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 427.8 MILLION

* HALLHUBER BRAND CONTRIBUTED EUR 92.9 MILLION TO GROUP REVENUES IN H1 2016/17

* CONFIRMS FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR AND EXPECTS SALES REVENUES TO BE 2% TO 4% LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 900.8 MILLION)