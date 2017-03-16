March 16 Gerry Weber:

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA up 7.7% to 15.6 million euros ($16.75 million)

* In Q1 of 2016/17, Gerry Weber International AG generated consolidated sales revenues of 209.2 million euros ($224.64 million), down 2.1 percent

* Expects sales revenues for current financial year 2016/17 to be 2% to 4% below prior year level (previous year: 900.8 million euros)

* Projects 2016/2017 consolidated EBITDA reported of between 60 million and 70 million euros (previous year: 77.3 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved by 5.1% to 4.1 million euros