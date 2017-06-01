BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
June 1 General Electric Co:
* GE’s Power Services and Songas Ltd have signed multiyear service agreement to upgrade equipment at Songas’ Ubungo power plant in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania Source text: (bit.ly/2rnWNxw) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.