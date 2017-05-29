May 29 GETIN HOLDING SA:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY SERIES C SHARES ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH LC CORP B.V.

* LC CORP B.V. TO PREPAY 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES C SHARES TILL JUNE 26

* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CO'S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE TILL JUNE 30