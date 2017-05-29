BRIEF- O-uccino announces abolition of Internet advertising agency business
* Says it plans to abolish Internet advertising agency business on the last day of August
May 29 GETIN HOLDING SA:
* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AND WITHOUT PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS
* SIGNS PRELIMINARY SERIES C SHARES ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH LC CORP B.V.
* LC CORP B.V. TO PREPAY 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ISSUE PRICE OF SERIES C SHARES TILL JUNE 26
* EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF CO'S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON CAPITAL INCREASE TILL JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Finbond Group Ltd - declared a gross cash dividend of 7.28 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017