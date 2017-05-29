May 29 GETIN HOLDING SA:

* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES

* SERIES C SHARES TO BE OFFERED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* FUNDS FROM SERIES C SHARES ISSUE TO MEET INVESTMENT NEEDS ASSOCIATED WITH OPENING NEW BUSINESS IN UKRAINE