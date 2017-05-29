UPDATE 1-Ireland raises 3 bln euros from "milestone" AIB share sale
* Provides strong platform for future sales-minister (Adds details, quotes)
May 29 GETIN HOLDING SA:
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
* SERIES C SHARES TO BE OFFERED VIA PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* FUNDS FROM SERIES C SHARES ISSUE TO MEET INVESTMENT NEEDS ASSOCIATED WITH OPENING NEW BUSINESS IN UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pik says to pay at least 30 percent of net cash from operating activities in dividends twice per year