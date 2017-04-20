BRIEF-Celon Pharma Q1 net profit down at 5.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
April 20 Getinge Ab
* Chief financial officer leaves Getinge
* Getinge says Reinhard Mayer, chief financial officer of Getinge, has decided to leave company for family reasons
* Reinhard will remain as CFO and member of the Getinge Executive Team until he leaves the position in November 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Tempus Logistics Group agreed to sell, and co agreed to acquire, entire 61.75% equity interest in Shenzhen Tempus Value Chain Co. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: