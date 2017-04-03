UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 3 Getswift Ltd
* Getswift signs Crosstown Doughnuts to exclusive contract
* Has signed an exclusive contract with London's doughnut manufacturer & distributor, Crosstown Doughnuts
* Crosstown in UK has signed on with Getswift to utilise Getswift platform to manage its last mile delivery and logistics operations in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)