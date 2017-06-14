BRIEF-Spotless Group updates on takeover offer from Downer
* Notes that downer has now terminated cash-settled equity swap entered into with ubs ag australia branch entered on 27 february 2017
June 14 Getty Images Inc:
* Announced an exclusive world-wide content distribution deal with leading global drone pilot platform, DroneBase
* "Partnership will expand to include 360 stills and video, VR content and will later evolve into commercial assignments" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue