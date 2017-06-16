BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
June 16 Gevo Inc
* Gevo announces stockholder vote to clear way for Whitebox debt exchange
* Approved potential issuance of more than 19.99% of Gevo's outstanding common stock
* Exchange is expected to close on June 20, 2017
* Says french health system approves reimbursement of qiagen's quantiferon latent tb test