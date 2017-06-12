June 12 Gevo Inc

* Says on June 9, co entered into a private exchange agreement with a holder of its 7.5 pct convertible senior notes due 2022

* Says agreement to exchange $485,000 of principal amount of 2022 notes for 736,671 shares of its common stock

* Says upon completion, exchange will reduce outstanding principal amount of 2022 notes to about $690,000