BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 22 GFA Co Ltd
* Says it acquires a Kanagawa-based real estate on May 22
* Price not disclosed
Source text in Japanese:
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18