Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26GFA Co Ltd
* Says it appoints Koa Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor to replace Avantia GP, effective June 23
