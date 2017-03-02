BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Gfh Financial Group Bsc
* EGM approves authorized capital increase to $2.5 billion
* Shareholders proposed to increase cash dividends to 12 percent instead of approved 10 percent, subject to approval of regulatory authorities
* EGM endorses new strategy to acquire financial institutions, infrastructure investments and investment assets by share swaps with investors of target cos
* EGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $1.49 billion from $598 million to enable share swaps Source :(bit.ly/2mgSvb4) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.