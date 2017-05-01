May 1 Gfh Financial Group
* Says negotiations regarding acquisition of majority stake
in “Shuaa Capital” is still in progress
* Has strategic plans for next few years to acquire new
assets that would ensure better return for investors in future
* Has not reached an agreement to sell part of their real
estate portfolio to Eshraq Properties against holding an equity
stake in co
* Cancels intention to delist from Boursa Kuwait as
acceptable form of disclosure has been reached with Boursa
Kuwait
* Intends to become financial group consisting of number of
specialized financial institutions, including commercial and
investment banking
