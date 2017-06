June 5 GFH Financial Group

* Issues clarification on news regarding withdrawal from discussion on potential acquisition of Shuaa Capital

* Confirms that withdrawal from talks about Shuaa Capital was due to both parties not reaching agreed acquisition terms and not receiving initial regulatory approval yet

* Both parties agreed to postpone discussions regarding acquisition of Shuaa Capital for time being

* Says GFH's strategy to acquire financial institutions is still on track and will continue to seek strategic opportunities in future