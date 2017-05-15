BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 GFK SE:
* Q1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO €21.6 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: €32.1 MILLION)
* FOR 2017 THE GROUP EXPECTS, SUBJECT TO THE KNOWN RISKS, A SALES DEVELOPMENT SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2016 AND AN AOI MARGIN (ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME TO SALES) IN THE SAME RANGE AS 2016
* Q1 INFLUENCED BY POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS OF 1.5 PERCENT AND THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTMENTS (1.1 PERCENT), SALES TOTALED €352.0 MILLION
* THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR AD HOC BUSINESS REMAINS CHALLENGING Source text: bit.ly/2rg8OEb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.