2 days ago
BRIEF-GFT Technologies cuts guidance for 2017
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-GFT Technologies cuts guidance for 2017

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE

* Dgap-Adhoc: Gft Technologies Se: Gft Technologies Se Lowers Guidance for 2017

* Now Expects Consolidated Revenue of 425.00 Million Euros for 2017 Financial Year (Previously 450.00 Million Euros)

* Change Is Due to a Significant Correction in Contributions to Turnover by Two Major Investment Banking Customers in Uk and North America Expected for 2017 Based on Cost-Containment Measures​

* Now Plans to Generate Ebitda of 42.00 Million Euros (Previously 48.50 Million Euros) in 2017

* ‍Guidance for 2017 Ebt Has Been Reduced from 35.00 Million Euros to 26.00 Million Euros​

* WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE MEDIUM-TERM GUIDANCE WITH INCREASE IN TURNOVER TO 800.00 MILLION EUROS & EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 12 PERCENT ONLY IN 2022 (PREVIOUSLY 2020) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

