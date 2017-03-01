March 1 Gft Technologies Se
* dgap-adhoc: gft technologies se: gft technologies se
announces guidance for financial year 2017
* Says full-year guidance for consolidated revenue at 450.00
million euros for financial year 2017
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (ebitda) of gft group are expected to reach 48.50
million
* Says earnings before taxes (ebt) seen at 35.00 million
euros
* Says full-year guidance for ebitda and ebt is thus below
market expectations for financial year 2017
* Says will report consolidated revenue of 422.56 million
euros, ebitda of 46.77 million euros and ebt of 33.05 million
euros for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: