WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 GHP Specialty Care AB (Publ)
* GHP sets new financial objectives
* Says targets average growth of 15 percent per year through organic growth and acquisitions.
* Says targets EBITDA margin of at least 10 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.