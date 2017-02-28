WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 GHP Specialty Care AB (Publ)
* GHP starts up business in neurology
* opening its first clinic in the field of neurology in Gothenburg on 1 March 2017
* Says GHP neuro center Goteborg is not expected to have a significant impact on GHP's results for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.