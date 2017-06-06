BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 5 Colony Starwood Homes:
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood
* GI Partners- has signed agreement to sell portfolio of 3,106 single family rental properties to colony starwood homes for approximately $815 million
* GI Partners- transaction is expected to close in q3 of 2017
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday