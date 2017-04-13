April 13 Gibraltar Growth Corp
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed
acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its
qualifying acquisition
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says acquisition by Gibraltar growth
of all issued and outstanding shares of LXR for an aggregate
purchase price of $82.5 million
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says as a result of acquisition, LXR
will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gibraltar growth
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - assuming redemption levels of 50
percent and 100 percent, founders of lxr will own 23 percent and
35 percent of resulting company, respectively
* Gibraltar Growth Corp says following closing of
acquisition, LXR will continue to be led by its founders Fred
Mannella and Kei Izawa
* Gibraltar Growth - cam di prata, co-ceo and director, will
assume role of executive chairman, will continue as a director
of resulting company
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - acquisition will introduce LXR as
a publicly-listed company
* It is expected that up to an additional two independent
directors will be added following closing
* Jeremy Stepak, current cfo, will act as chief financial
officer of resulting company on an interim basis
* Gibraltar Growth Corp - has secured support of over 52% of
disinterested shareholders for acquisition
