BRIEF-Neinor Homes buys land in Valencia for 27 mln euros
* SAYS BUYS FULLY-PERMITTED LAND PLOT IN VALENCIA, SPAIN FOR 27 MILLION EUROS
June 7 Gibraltar Growth Corp
* Gibraltar growth corporation announces certainty of approval for qualifying acquisition
* Gibraltar growth -majority of shareholders have given support for qualifying acquisition consisting of acquisition of lxr produits de luxe internationale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd: