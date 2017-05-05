May 5 Gibraltar Industries Inc:

* Gibraltar reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $249 million to $254 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $970 million to $980 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $207 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted 1.57 to $1.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $262.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.80, revenue view $996.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gibraltar industries - expect strong top- and bottom-line growth in third and fourth quarters, following short-term challenges to q2

* Reducing guidance for full-year 2017

* Gibraltar industries says "markets are rebounding, but just not at pace we anticipated when we provided our guidance in mid-february"

* Gibraltar industries sees a delay in rebound in renewable energy & conservation market, headwinds in industrial markets, & higher raw material pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: