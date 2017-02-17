Feb 17 Gibraltar Industries Inc

* Gibraltar reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.75 to $1.85

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q4 sales $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.0 billion

* Gibraltar Industries Inc - for Q1 2017, revenues are expected to decrease nearly 15 percent compared to prior year period

* Sees Q1 GAAP EPS of between $0.10 and $0.14 per diluted share, or $0.17 to $0.21 on an adjusted basis

* Gibraltar industries - GAAP EPS for full year 2017 is expected to be between $1.55 and $1.65 per diluted share, or $1.75 to $1.85 on an adjusted basis

* Gibraltar Industries - for 2017, co expects generally favorable market conditions

* Gibraltar Industries - for 2017, co expects generally favorable market conditions