March 8 Gibson Energy Inc:

* Gibsons announces proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes

* Gibson Energy Inc - intention to issue, on an exempt private placement basis, C$300 million senior unsecured notes

* Gibson Energy Inc - cash tender offers to purchase any and all of its outstanding Canadian-dollar denominated 7.0% senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Gibson Energy Inc - intends to utilize net proceeds from private placement to repay certain indebtedness of company

* Gibson Energy - also announced cash tender offers to purchase up to us$275 million of its U.S. dollar denominated 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021

* Gibson Energy Inc - tender offers designed to further refinance Gibsons' long-term indebtedness among other things