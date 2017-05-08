BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Gibson Energy Inc
* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO
* Says announces pending retirement of its president and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon
* Gibson Energy Inc says board commenced a search and hopes to be in a position to announce new president and CEO in near term
* Gibson Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gibson Energy Inc says Hanlon will continue in his current role until his successor has joined Gibsons
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.