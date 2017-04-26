BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 26 GIC Housing Finance Ltd
* March quarter net profit 466.1 million rupees versus profit 358.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter revenue from operations 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.33 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommends dividend of INR 5/share
* Says revises limit of raising funds via NCD/bonds issue up to 8 billion rupees
* Says approves related party transactions up to 10 billion rupees
* Says approves increase in borrowing powers from 100 billion rupees to 125 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pkIIC7) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17