April 21 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows Singapore's GIC Private Ltd has bought 15.9 million H-shares in China Telecom Corp Ltd at average HK$3.81 ($0.4900) per share on April 19, taking its long position to 6.04 percent from 5.93 percent

($1 = 7.7758 Hong Kong dollars)