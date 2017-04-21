BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 21 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure
* Shows Singapore's GIC Private Ltd has bought 15.9 million H-shares in China Telecom Corp Ltd at average HK$3.81 ($0.4900) per share on April 19, taking its long position to 6.04 percent from 5.93 percent
Source text in English: bit.ly/2otJd9B
($1 = 7.7758 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal