BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 Giga Media Ltd
* James huang appointed chief executive officer of gigamedia
* Giga media ltd - appoints james huang as its new chief executive officer upon departure of collin hwang
* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and chief financial officer of company
* Giga media ltd - james huang will also take over positions of chairman of board, a member of board, and cfo of company, effective on same date
* Giga media ltd - hwang has resigned from his role as chairman of board, a member of board, chief executive officer and chief finance officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
TOKYO, June 20 The United States Coast Guard will on Tuesday start interviewing the crew of a Philippines-flagged container ship which collided with a U.S. warship in Japanese waters killing seven American sailors.