Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 10Giga Prize Co Ltd
* Says it forms a business alliance with a Tokyo-based company Live Smart, which is mainly engaged in planning, development, export and import, sales, establishment, construction and maintenance management of electronics products and information related equipment, in IoT area
* Says effective on May 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qKC8vk
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.