BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 GigaDevice Semiconductor Beijing Inc
* Says trading in shares to halt on April 11 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZX86V
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement