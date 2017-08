July 31 (Reuters) - Gigastorage Corp :

* Says the company files a third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands with Intellectual Property Court, on July 31, regarding DVD optical disk patent infringement case

* In the second trial, the company was ordered to pay T$1.05 billion to Royal Philips of the Netherlands

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FvSZ1Y

