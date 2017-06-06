BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
June 6 GIGLIO GROUP SPA:
* BOARD APPROVES DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT ON APPLICATION FOR TRADING ON THE MTA, AND PROSPECTIVELY THE STAR SEGMENT, IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE REGULATION Source text: reut.rs/2qSVXbd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.