April 26 Giglio Group SpA:

* ClassHORSE.TV and Giglio Group define strategic partnership

* Partnership envisages acquisition of stake of 3 percent in TV channel dedicated to horses for its international development

* Stake to be acquired by Giglio Group via subscription of capital increase of EUR 100,000 ($108,860.00) of company which owns ClassHORSE.TV ($1 = 0.9186 euros)