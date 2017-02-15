BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Giglio Group SpA:
* FY 2016 revenue 34.7 million euros ($36.61 million), up 152 pct versus year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 1.7 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Signs agreement for acquisition of 100 pct stake in Evolve Service SA (Evolve)
* Acquires Evolve for 1.5 million euros in cash, 3.9 million euro through emission of 1.2 million new company shares reserved to Evolve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9478 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won