Feb 15 Giglio Group SpA:

* FY 2016 revenue 34.7 million euros ($36.61 million), up 152 pct versus year ago

* FY 2016 net profit 1.7 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Signs agreement for acquisition of 100 pct stake in Evolve Service SA (Evolve)

* Acquires Evolve for 1.5 million euros in cash, 3.9 million euro through emission of 1.2 million new company shares reserved to Evolve