March 21 Giglio Group SpA:

* Unit signs agreement with American fashion retailer Century 21

* Unit Giglio USA forecasts that the agreement in 2017 will more than triple its 2016 turnover rising from 500,000 euros ($539,750.00) to estimated 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)