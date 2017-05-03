BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Gildan Activewear Inc
* Gildan Activewear reports strong first quarter results and reaffirms full year guidance for 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 sales rose 12.2 percent to $665.4 million
Reaffirmed its full year 2017 financial guidance
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results