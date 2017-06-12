June 12 Gilead Sciences Inc:

* Gilead submits new drug application to U.S. Food and drug administration for fixed-dose combination of bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide for HIV treatment

* Investigational single tablet regimen may have potential to advance triple-therapy hiv treatment for a broad range of patients

* Plans to submit a marketing authorization application for bic/ftc/taf in european union in Q3 of 2017

* NDA for bic/ftc/taf is supported by data from four phase 3 studies in which regimen met its primary objective of non-inferiority