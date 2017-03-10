US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 10 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co Ltd :
* Approved sale and transfer of entire shareholding of 99.99% equity shares in Waldies Compound for INR 210.6 million Source text: bit.ly/2m9855k Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)