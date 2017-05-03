BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Gjensidige Bank Asa
* Board of Gjensidige Bank has today decided to appoint Krister Aanesen as CEO of Gjensidige Bank
* Aanesen joins bank on 1 august this year, and will take over as CEO at turn of year
* Aanesen will succeed Hans Harén, who retires later this year after having led bank since 2011
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.