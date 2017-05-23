BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 GK SOFTWARE AG
* WAS ABLE TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED ITS TURNOVER FOR PREVIOUS YEAR OF EUR 15.44 MILLION - BY APPROX. 30 PERCENT; FIGURE FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS EUR 20.12 MILLION
* Q1 EBITDA AT EUR 1.0 MILLION WERE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR (0.48) MILLION
* Q1 EBIT TOO AT EUR 0.17 MILLION EXCEEDED PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR (1.47) MILLION TO A SUBSTANTIAL DEGREE
* CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPANY TO BE ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TURNOVER IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; AND IT IS STANDING BY ITS FORECAST FOR YEAR 2017 AND MEDIUM TERM, AS PUBLISHED IN FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
