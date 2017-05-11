May 11 Glacier Media Inc

* Glacier reports first quarter results

* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06

* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders before non-recurring items per share $0.02

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million versus $58.5 million last year