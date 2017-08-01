FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Kohli confirms Rahul return, Mukund faces India axe
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul return, Mukund faces India axe
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces $51.4 million office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍Gladstone financed transaction with a fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.89% interest rate​

* Gladstone Commercial - Portfolio is 72% leased to ADP LLC, unit of Automatic Data Processing Inc, through September 2027

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍It completed the acquisition of office portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.