Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Gladstone Investment Corp
* Gladstone Investment increases monthly cash distributions to common stockholders and announces cash distributions for April, May, and June 2017, including supplemental distribution to common stockholders
* Gladstone Investment Corp - its board declared increasing distributions to common stockholders by more than 2 pct
* Gladstone Investment Corp - announced it will pay a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share to holders of its common stock in June 2017
Gladstone Investment- anticipates paying semi-annual, supplemental distributions each fiscal year, with june 2017 payment being first payment in FY 2018
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.